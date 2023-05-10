Reports lodged against UFC Gym Singapore after sudden closure leaves members in the lurch

SINGAPORE - Singapore Polytechnic student Nguyen Tuan Hung’s gym membership was due to expire last October but his boxing gym persuaded him to renew it by dangling discounts and other perks.

Seven months later, UFC Gym shut down both its branches in Singapore.

Mr Hung, 20, signed up for a one-year contract worth $1,300 at the gym’s City Square branch but after it closed less than a month later, his account was transferred to UFC Gym’s CityLink outlet.

He said: “When my contract was about to expire in October 2022, the gym employees were pushing me to renew my membership.” He was offered a discount if he paid upfront for the whole year, he added.

“About two weeks later, I found out the City Square branch went bankrupt,” he said.

In February, its CityLink outlet said it was suspending operations. The gym, in an e-mail to members, said facilities would be upgraded over the coming months, and it was closing for renovations.

The e-mail added that all memberships would be placed on hold during this period but return to normal once the gym reopened, but did not say when.

There was no notice given to members about the CityLink outlet’s closure, said Mr Hung.

UFC Gym is the fitness franchise of US-based Ultimate Fighting Championship, the most popular mixed martial arts programme in the world. It offers in gyms training programmes inspired by the training regimen of UFC fighters.

It was only when members noticed that it had been turned into an Anytime Fitness outlet that many of them became concerned about getting a refund of their membership fees.

The gym’s website is now inaccessible, but its social media pages are still up and running.

Mr Hung said: “Many other members and I would like to get back the remainder of our money, but we know it is almost impossible.”

Several other UFC Gym members have lodged police reports and complaints with consumer watchdog Case.

Some gym users said they had bought membership packages ranging from $1,200 to $3,800 last year and signed up for personal training sessions.