Everest Fish Curry Masala recalled over presence of pesticide: SFA

The product being recalled has an expiry date of September 2025. PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY
Elaine Lee
Updated
Apr 18, 2024, 02:41 PM
Published
Apr 18, 2024, 01:40 PM

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered the recall of a fish curry product imported from India after it was found to contain a chemical product that is a pesticide not authorised for use in food.

The recall of Everest Fish Curry Masala, imported by Sp Muthiah & Sons, is ongoing.

This came after the Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong had the product recalled due to the presence of ethylene oxide that exceeded the permissible limit, the SFA said in a statement on April 18.

Ethylene oxide is not authorised for use in food, but it can be used to fumigate agricultural products to prevent microbial contamination.

Under Singapore’s food regulations, the use of ethylene oxide is allowed for the sterilisation of spices.

While there is no immediate risk to consuming food contaminated with low levels of ethylene oxide, SFA said long-term exposure to the chemical may lead to health issues.

Hence, exposure to this substance should be minimised.

SFA advised those who have bought the fish curry, which has an expiry date of September 2025, not to consume it.

Those who have consumed it and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

SFA added that consumers may contact their point of purchase for inquiries.

