SFA recalls ready-to-eat meat charcuterie product on fears of salmonella

SINGAPORE - A ready-to-eat deli meat product is being recalled by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) owing to fears that it may carry salmonella.

The product in question, Busseto’s Antipasto Classico (340g), is made in the United States and has an expiry date of April 30, 2024.

Salmonella is a type of pathogenic bacteria that can cause food poisoning, with symptoms including diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, nausea and vomiting.

Cold Storage (Singapore), the importer of the product, has been directed by SFA to pull it from the shelves.

The recall is ongoing, the agency added.

Those who have purchased the product are advised not to eat it. Those who have eaten it, however, and have health concerns should seek medical advice.

Additionally, consumers may go back to where they bought the product for more information, SFA said.

On Feb 16, SFA issued a recall for two other meat products, Beretta Antipasto (6 oz) and Beretta Coppa (4 oz) – also from the US. Its importer, Indoguna (Singapore), was directed by SFA to recall the products.

Those who wish to know more about salmonella may visit SFA’s website.