SFA recalls instant bak kut teh products imported from unapproved source in Malaysia

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered the recall of instant bak kut teh products imported from an unapproved source in Malaysia.

The two items are the dry and soup versions of Samy Instant Cooking Bak Kut Teh with Rice, which contain more than five per cent of pork, the agency said in a statement on April 12.

Meat and meat products can only be imported from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with SFA’s food safety standards and requirements.

As a precautionary measure, the agency has directed the importers, Biscotti Trading and Boughtnex, to recall the implicated products.

The recall is ongoing and covers all batches of the items.

SFA said all food imports must meet the agency’s requirements. “Food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit,” it added.

“Illegally imported food products from unknown and unapproved sources can pose a food safety risk to consumers.”

SFA advised those who have bought the implicated products not to consume them.

Those who had done so and became unwell should seek medical attention, the agency said, adding that consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.