Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, May 25.

Singapore economy grows 1.3% in Q1 but no change to GDP forecast for 2021

MTI said uncertainties have increased and are characterised by both upside and downside risks.

2,400 bed spaces available for Covid-19 patients at community care facilities, 1,700 more as buffer: MOH

D'Resort NTUC, Tuas South and Bright Vision Hospital can accommodate up to 2,400 people.

HDB launches over 3,800 BTO flats, including in Bukit Merah, Geylang; more than 5 years' wait for some

In total, 6,373 new flats were launched.

6 in critical condition in aftermath of Malaysia's LRT crash as human error identified as cause

"It was due to the mistake by the person driving the train in the wrong direction," the transport minister said.

30 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 18 in community and 3 in workers' dorms

Six of the local cases are unlinked.

Woman not wearing mask at various places arrested, handed more charges including SHN breach

She allegedly failed to wear a mask over her nose and mouth “at all times” at Newton Hawker Centre last year.

Grab to raise ride-hailing fares by $1 from June 1 to improve driver earnings

Taxi and private-hire car ridership are at just 55 per cent of pre-pandemic levels as a result of the tighter Covid-19 measures.

Malaysia reports record 7,289 coronavirus cases, highest daily count

The new infections bring the total number of cases in Malaysia to 525,889.

Actor Terence Cao fined $3,500 for hosting 12 people at his home amid Covid-19 outbreak

Cao, 53, is the last person involved in this case to be convicted in court.

Gyms closed? Stay in shape with these workouts at home

Try these full-body workouts that can be done using household items.

