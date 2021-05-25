Grab to raise ride-hailing fares by $1 from June 1

SINGAPORE - Ride-hailing firm Grab will raise its fares by $1 starting next month to improve driver earnings, it said.

It informed drivers about this on Tuesday morning (May 25).

This is the first time the firm is raising its base fare since 2017, and this will apply to all of Grab's transport services, except for its standard taxi booking service, its carpooling service GrabHitch, and its GrabCoach service, Grab Singapore's managing director for transport Andrew Chan said in a message to drivers on Tuesday.

It is the second time that Grab is adjusting the prices of its ride-hailing offerings after the competition watchdog - the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore - lifted restrictions on it in November last year.

In December, Grab also began charging a platform fee of 30 cents for rides booked through it.