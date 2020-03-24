Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, March 24.
Thailand to invoke emergency decree as coronavirus cases soar
The emergency decree will pave the way for government orders such as imposing curfews, prohibiting travels and evacuations.
PCF Sparkletots teacher tests positive for Covid-19, centre closed for a day for cleaning
The Health Ministry is conducting contact tracing, and barring further developments, classes and programmes will resume on Wednesday.
Technician killed at SMRT depot had planned to wed this year
Relatives and friends remember Muhammad Afiq Senawi as an easy-going and friendly man, with a good sense of humour.
Coronavirus: Seniors, vulnerable groups to get own priority shopping hours at NTUC FairPrice, Cold Storage and Giant supermarkets
The retailers' moves follow the Ministry of Health's recommendations for safer distancing and greater protection of more vulnerable groups.
Movement curbs to stem coronavirus spread not hard to live with
Malaysia's restrictions on movement may bother many people who are used to going out for meals or watching movies at the cinema, but staying at home makes me content, writes Malaysia correspondent Trinna Leong.
Coronavirus: 3 parents of Singapore American School students test positive; international schools switch to remote learning
The school's superintendent said that all three parents are in good condition in the hospital, and that none of them had visited the school.
Coronavirus: How South Korea flattened the curve
As global deaths from the virus surge past 15,000, officials and experts worldwide are scrutinising South Korea for lessons.
China's Hubei province to remove travel bans starting March 25
Travel restrictions for leaving Wuhan will be lifted on April 8.
Arizona man dies after taking chloroquine for coronavirus
Chloroquine phosphate is an aquarium cleaning product similar to drugs that have been named by US President Trump as potential treatments for coronavirus infection.
Man gets 11½ years' jail and 12 strokes of cane for violent attack on woman he followed into HDB lift
The 32-year-old woman tried to crawl out when the doors opened on the sixth floor but was overpowered by her assailant, who pulled her hair with such force that clumps of it were later found on the lift landing.