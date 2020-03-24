Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, March 24.

Thailand to invoke emergency decree as coronavirus cases soar





Workers in protective suits spraying disinfectant along the alleys of Chatuchak market in Bangkok, on March 23, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



The emergency decree will pave the way for government orders such as imposing curfews, prohibiting travels and evacuations.

PCF Sparkletots teacher tests positive for Covid-19, centre closed for a day for cleaning





The pre-school at Block 126 Fengshan is closed for thorough cleaning and disinfection of its premises, as an added precautionary measure. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The Health Ministry is conducting contact tracing, and barring further developments, classes and programmes will resume on Wednesday.

Technician killed at SMRT depot had planned to wed this year





A view of Bishan Depot on Sept 10, 2019. Details of the accident there on March 23, 2020, remain unknown. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG



Relatives and friends remember Muhammad Afiq Senawi as an easy-going and friendly man, with a good sense of humour.

Coronavirus: Seniors, vulnerable groups to get own priority shopping hours at NTUC FairPrice, Cold Storage and Giant supermarkets





FairPrice said that members of the Pioneer Generation should present their Pioneer Generation card to shop during the priority shopping hour. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



The retailers' moves follow the Ministry of Health's recommendations for safer distancing and greater protection of more vulnerable groups.

Movement curbs to stem coronavirus spread not hard to live with



An empty Mass Rapid Transit train in Kuala Lumpur on March 22, 2020, after the movement control order was announced. PHOTO: REUTERS



Malaysia's restrictions on movement may bother many people who are used to going out for meals or watching movies at the cinema, but staying at home makes me content, writes Malaysia correspondent Trinna Leong.

Coronavirus: 3 parents of Singapore American School students test positive; international schools switch to remote learning





The school in Woodlands has 4,000 students and is currently on a spring break that began on March 21 and will last until March 29, 2020. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



The school's superintendent said that all three parents are in good condition in the hospital, and that none of them had visited the school.

Coronavirus: How South Korea flattened the curve





Medical staff wave toward reporters while entering Dongsan Hospital in Daegu, South Korea, on March 24, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



As global deaths from the virus surge past 15,000, officials and experts worldwide are scrutinising South Korea for lessons.

China's Hubei province to remove travel bans starting March 25





Migrant workers and their relatives queue as they prepare to get on a special train before departing to Shenzhen, in Yichang in China's central Hubei province on March 23, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Travel restrictions for leaving Wuhan will be lifted on April 8.

Arizona man dies after taking chloroquine for coronavirus





A packet of Nivaquine, tablets containing chloroquine, in Marseille, France, on Feb 26, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Chloroquine phosphate is an aquarium cleaning product similar to drugs that have been named by US President Trump as potential treatments for coronavirus infection.

Man gets 11½ years' jail and 12 strokes of cane for violent attack on woman he followed into HDB lift

The 32-year-old woman tried to crawl out when the doors opened on the sixth floor but was overpowered by her assailant, who pulled her hair with such force that clumps of it were later found on the lift landing.

