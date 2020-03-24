Coronavirus: Seniors, pregnant women, people with disabilities to get their own daily priority shopping hour at NTUC FairPrice stores

SINGAPORE - Senior citizens, pregnant women and those with disabilities will get their own dedicated shopping hour at NTUC FairPrice stores to keep them safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

The initiative will be held every Monday during the first hour of each FairPrice stores' normal operating hours, beginning from next Monday (March 30), NTUC FairPrice said on Tuesday.

For stores that operate 24 hours, the dedicated shopping hour will be from 7am to 8am.

FairPrice's move follows the Ministry of Health's recommendations for safe distancing and greater protection of more vulnerable groups.

Its chief executive officer Seah Kian Peng said: "The dedicated shopping hour for our pioneer generation members help safeguard their well-being and provide them with more time and space."

Pioneer generation members are those who were aged 16 at independence, and are 71 or above this year.

To shop during the priority shopping hour, FairPrice said that members of the pioneer generation should present their pioneer generation card. They will continue to enjoy the additional discounts from the existing pioneer generation discount scheme that applies when they shop on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Pregnant women and those with disabilities also should inform staff manning the entrance of the store of their condition to enter the store during priority hours.

NTUC FairPrice is Singapore's largest retailer with over 200 outlets across the island serving more than 600,000 shoppers daily.

Related Story FairPrice places purchase limits on essential items to prevent stockpiling due to Malaysia's lockdown

Related Story Coronavirus cases in Singapore: What we know so far

FairPrice added that since the MOH announced the need for greater safe distancing to contain the spread of Covid-19, it has put in measures to ensure the one-meter rule is followed.

There are floor markings one metre apart at checkout queues, as well as in-store posters and announcements, FairPrice said.

All food sampling have also ceased until further notice.

Meanwhile, cleaning regimes have also been stepped up, especially for surfaces like railings, trolleys, baskets, and checkout counters that shoppers frequently touch.

All staff and suppliers have their temperature taken at least twice a day and hand sanitisers have also been made available for customers to use, FairPrice added.