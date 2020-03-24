Coronavirus: 3 parents of Singapore American School students test positive; international schools switch to remote learning

SINGAPORE - Three parents whose children attend the Singapore American School (SAS) have tested positive for Covid-19.

The school's superintendent, Mr Tom Boasberg, said that all three parents are in good condition in the hospital, and that none of them had visited the school.

"In all cases, the parents and their family members have fully followed Ministry of Health restrictions, including staying home immediately upon learning of the family member's confirmed case," said Mr Boasberg.

Messages have been circulating online about a gathering held by one of the children of a confirmed case, which was attended by other SAS students.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Mr Boasberg said that the parent in question was found to have the virus on March 15 and he had been labelled an imported case.

Travelling alone, the man contracted the virus in a European country which was not specified by the school and was not on Singapore's travel advisory list at the time.

He returned to Singapore on March 13 and sought medical advice the next day for the mild fever he was experiencing. The doctor sent him back home to rest.

Mr Boasberg said that a swab test done on March 14 confirmed that the parent was infected with the coronavirus and he was admitted to a hospital on March 15.

The day before his diagnosis, one of his children, who attends SAS, was present at an event hosted by another student and came into contact with several other SAS students.

But Mr Boasberg said that the father was neither at the event nor at the school, and had no contact with students other than his child after returning from overseas.

"As soon as the father was diagnosed, this student stayed home and had no contact with other students," he added.

The school in Woodlands has 4,000 students and is currently on a spring break that began last Saturday and will last until Sunday (March 29). Mr Boasberg said the school is taking advantage of the break to conduct deep cleaning of its campus, having already stepped up cleaning efforts in the past two months.

The school initiated home-based learning last Thursday and Friday, before the spring break started, with students staying at home while teachers went to school to give virtual lessons.

It will continue conducting distance learning for another week after spring break while monitoring the situation in Singapore. Unless circumstances change, classes will resume on the school's campus on April 6.

Said Mr Boasberg: "Our overriding priority in our decisions is the health and safety of our community. We have seen that the vast majority of the recent uptick in cases in Singapore is from overseas returnees.

"We are aware that local schools in Singapore resumed classes on Monday, March 23. We normally are consistent with Singapore schools with regard to school openings and closings, and we respect the careful thought and analysis by the Singapore Government in making these decisions."

He added: "In this instance, however, we believe the different travel patterns of our community members require us to wait this extra week before we resume school to allow the new Singapore government travel restrictions to take effect for a full two weeks."

As an added precaution, all students whose family members have travelled overseas will need to wait 14 days after their return before coming back to school, he said.

Other international schools have also switched to remote learning or brought forward their spring breaks in a bid to keep students at home.

Tanglin Trust School, which has 2,800 students, has no confirmed cases among students or staff. The school started conducting e-learning last Thursday (March 19), and will continue until Friday, March 27. It will then close for a two-week holiday and classes will resume on April 13.

Mr Tom Evans, the school's director of marketing and communications, cited concerns about the recent travel histories of people connected with the school returning from abroad and said the school experienced operational difficulties caused by increasing travel restrictions.

A large number of people within the extended Tanglin community returned to Singapore from abroad in mid-March, including family members returning from work trips and students returning from universities and schools in Britain, said Mr Evans.

"The inability to be certain of people's travel histories within households was a significant factor in our deliberations," he said, adding that staff were concerned about their own health and there was a spike in student absenteeism.

It was becoming extremely difficult for senior leaders to carry out their duties in the daily administration of the school, and the closure of the border with Malaysia impacted many of its operations team members, he said.

The school will continue to monitor the situation and plans will be confirmed during the Easter break.