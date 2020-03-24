Coronavirus: PCF Sparkletots teacher tests positive for Covid-19, Fengshan centre closed for a day for cleaning

SINGAPORE - A teacher at a PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots centre tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday (March 23).

According to an e-mail circular sent to parents from the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), the pre-school at Block 126 Fengshan is closed on Tuesday for thorough cleaning and disinfection of its premises, as an added precautionary measure.

The Health Ministry is conducting contact tracing, and barring further developments, classes and programmes will resume on Wednesday.

According to the circular seen by The Straits Times, the Nursery Two teacher was last in school on Wednesday last week and was well then.

She had been on leave from last Wednesday to Friday, although she came in for a few hours on Wednesday afternoon to attend to some work.

She developed onset of symptoms on Friday and went to see a doctor.

In the e-mail sent to parents on Monday, ECDA chief licensing officer Jamie Ang said the pre-school had implemented precautionary measures over the past month, including increasing the frequency of temperature screening, ensuring personal and environmental hygiene practices among children and staff, restricting visitors, and suspending large group activities.

As the teacher's last contact with the pre-school was two days before the onset of symptoms and she was well then at the centre, there is no need to close the centre for 14 days based on current available facts, said Ms Ang.