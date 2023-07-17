Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 17, 2023

Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui resign over affair

PM Lee said their resignations are necessary to maintain PAP's high standards of propriety and personal conduct.

Inappropriate relationship between Tan Chuan-Jin and Cheng Li Hui continued despite counselling: PM Lee

PM Lee said he had learnt about the relationship some time after GE2020, but did not know when it began.

WP looking into video that suggests ‘inappropriate exchange’ between Leon Perera and Nicole Seah

The 15-second video shows Mr Perera stroking the hand of a woman who seems to be Ms Seah, as the duo have a glass of wine at a restaurant.

Ex-lawyer Jeffrey Ong jailed 19 years after misappropriating nearly $76m of clients’ money

The prosecution had said the case involved the largest amount of money ever misappropriated by a lawyer in Singapore.

Co-founder of art magazine, psychiatrist among 9 Nominated MPs to be appointed from July 24

They are all first-timers, except for lawyer Joshua Thomas Raj.

Critically endangered hawksbill turtle eggs hatch at East Coast beach

This is the first time the turtles hatched from a monitored nest.

Orchard Road gets a new look with hotels for discerning travellers

Pick from hipster establishments to high-end retreats along Singapore’s popular shopping belt.

AI-generated headshots and job applications may be the future, but experts say limitations remain

In the US and South Korea, it has become a popular trend on TikTok for young job applicants to show off the headshots.

Malaysia tops list of 10 safest places to retire for under US$2,000 a month in Nasdaq ranking

Kuwait is second, while Mongolia is third in the list ranking the top 10 places to retire.

Fire breaks out in Serangoon flat, likely due to electrical issue

No one was inside the unit at the time, but firefighters rescued a cat from the living room.

