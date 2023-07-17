Fire breaks out in Serangoon flat, likely due to electrical issue

SINGAPORE – A fire that broke out in a Housing Board flat in Serangoon on Sunday evening was likely to have been caused by an electrical issue in a bedroom, according to preliminary investigations by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

No one was inside the unit at the time, but firefighters rescued a cat they found in the living room.

In a Facebook post on Sunday night, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at Block 243, Serangoon Avenue 2 at 6.10pm.

Upon SCDF’s arrival, the fire was raging in a bedroom of a unit on the seventh storey. Firefighters extinguished the blaze using a water jet and compressed air foam backpack.

Eight residents from neighbouring units were evacuated, it said.

To prevent electrical fires, the SCDF advises the public to adopt the following practices: