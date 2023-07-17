Inappropriate relationship between Tan Chuan-Jin and Cheng Li Hui continued despite counselling: PM Lee

PM Lee said high standards of propriety and personal conduct, together with staying clean and incorrupt, are the fundamental reasons Singaporeans trust and respect the PAP.

Singaporeans give the PAP the mandate to form the government and work together with the party to improve the lives of Singaporeans, he said.

“PAP MPs, whether you’re ministers or backbenchers, must uphold these cardinal values at all times. Without party discipline, without integrity, we are nothing. This is an absolute requirement,” he added.

New Speaker to be nominated

PM Lee said he would nominate a new Speaker by the next sitting of Parliament on Aug 1, when he will be making a ministerial statement.

In the meantime, Deputy Speaker Jessica Tan will be acting Speaker.

The arrangements in Marine Parade GRC are in progress, such as putting Mr Edwin Tong and Dr Tan See Leng as the lead anchor ministers in the constituency, said PM Lee.

He urged all Singaporeans to give both Mr Tan and Ms Cheng, and their families, space and time to heal from the episode.

While the conduct was inappropriate and they had resigned from their seats, PM Lee said: “You can imagine the pain and anguish that they and their families are going through.

“We should show compassion to them, and hope that in time they can heal.”

When asked whether the affair would have come to light if not for the recent hot mic incident involving Mr Tan, PM Lee said: “It would have come to light probably sooner rather than later, because it had reached that point.”

After finding out that the relationship between the pair had continued after their conversations in February, PM Lee said it was “completely unacceptable” and “both had to go”.

“But it so happened that the hot mic incident came up and therefore precipitated this moment.”

When asked about why this incident was treated differently from the 2012 incident, when former Speaker and PAP MP Michael Palmer was found to have had an extramarital affair, PM Lee said it depends on the situation and circumstances of the case.

“(The) circumstances and their spouses, and the families’ conditions, and how you can manage this as sensitively as you can, and yet do your duty. And it depends on the person’s response, as well as the specifics,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s possible to make direct comparisons.”

In 2012, Mr Palmer resigned as an MP, after revealing that he had been involved in an extramarital affair. This came after news of his affair was leaked to the press.

It was Mr Palmer who made the announcement at a press conference in the PAP headquarters.

When asked about his position on other rumours going around, PM Lee said that there are “all sorts” of rumours, in particular, online.

“We can’t police MPs’ private lives, but if the rumours seem to be credible, we will investigate them and if they’re verified, then we will speak to the MPs concerned to correct the situation,” he said.

If the behaviour is not outrageous or scandalous to begin with – and the MP heeds the advice, corrects it, makes amends and puts a stop to what should not happen – then they will not be punished severely and automatically kicked out, said PM Lee.

“Because what you do and what consequences the person should face also depends on the positions they hold and other factors, the circumstances, the family situations, how inappropriate or egregious the behaviour was,” he said.

“There is such a thing as appropriate or inappropriate behaviour, propriety and impropriety. And we expect our MPs and certainly ministers to know the difference,” he added.