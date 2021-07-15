Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 15

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, July 15.
Mobile Covid-19 vaccination teams go to the heartland to get more seniors jabbed
Up to 10 mobile vaccination teams will be launched in heartland locations.
Toa Payoh hawker centre closed after stall assistant who allegedly visited KTV tests positive for Covid-19
The stall assistant allegedly visited a KTV lounge over the weekend.
PCF Sparkletots centre in Choa Chu Kang closed after two children test positive for Covid-19
Both children were last in the centre on Monday and did not show any symptoms of being unwell.
42 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 33 linked to KTV cluster
Of the 42 local cases, 17 were linked to previous cases and quarantined.
Recent death of 16-year-old boy not linked to Covid-19 vaccine, says MOH
The clarification followed speculation on Facebook, Telegram and WhatsApp groups.
Red Lion stretchered off after hard landing during practice jump in Bishan
The skydiver had a flag attached to him which got caught in the grass as he was about to land.
Malaysia reports new daily record of 13,215 new Covid-19 cases
Total cases hit 880,782, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.
Hazard reporting app among improvements to SAF's safety processes
Other improvements include the practice of appointing "safety advocates".
Olympics: I want to create history in Tokyo with a medal, says S'pore shuttler Loh Kean Yew
The best men's singles result was Ronald Susilo's quarter-final run at Athens 2004.
Couture at Cannes: Best red carpet looks at 74th Cannes Film Festival
Celebrities showed up in haute couture and fine jewels, along with this season’s hottest accessory: a negative Covid-19 test.