Couture at Cannes: Best red carpet looks at 74th Cannes Film Festival

SINGAPORE - After it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the prestigious Cannes Film Festival returned to the French Riviera for its 74th edition on July 6.

It marked the first major film festival to return in a fully physical format since Covid-19 struck - aside from a scaled-down Venice Film Festival last September - and the stars did not hold back with their red carpet looks.

After all, Cannes has a notoriously strict dress code.

The fashion was back in full force, as celebrities stepped out in haute couture and fine jewels, along with this season's hottest new accessory: a negative Covid-19 test.

Attendees were required to present proof of vaccination or a negative test every 48 hours to enter the main hall.

Despite the festival's mask mandate, there was nary a face covering in sight.

As the event comes to a close this weekend, The Straits Times rounds up some of the hottest looks.

Marion Cotillard



Marion Cotillard (third from left) with other celebrities as they arrive at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, on July 6, 2021. PHOTO: AFP



Is it really a Cannes Film Festival without 45-year-old French actress Marion Cotillard?

The star of the festival's opening film, the musical Annette, turned up at the opening ceremony the picture of elegance in a shimmering, one-shouldered Chanel gown with scalloped trim.

Timothee Chalamet



Tilda Swinton (second from left) and Timothee Chalamet (third from left) arrive at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, on July 12, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS



Golden boy Timothee Chalamet can do no sartorial wrong in our eyes.

For the premiere of Wes Anderson's ensemble comedy-drama The French Dispatch, in which he plays a student revolutionary, the 25-year-old American actor stole hearts in a metallic Tom Ford suit and suave shades.

Tilda Swinton

Not to be outdone, Chalamet's co-star Tilda Swinton, 60, rocked up to the red carpet in a bold colour-blocking ensemble from French designer Haider Ackermann. She donned a cropped, pink bolero blazer layered atop sequinned green long sleeves.

Fashion aside, the pair also made for one of the most shared photo ops in the festival - when Chalamet affectionately rested his head on the veteran Scottish actress' shoulder.

Candice Swanepoel



Candice Swanepoel arrives at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, on July 6, 2021. PHOTO: AFP



There simply to soak up the glamour, 32-year-old South African supermodel Candice Swanepoel sizzled in a plunging jumpsuit from Italian brand Etro at the screening of Annette and the opening ceremony.

Bella Hadid



Bella Hadid arrives at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, on July 6, 2021. PHOTO: AFP



American model Bella Hadid, 24, gave fashion fans a throwback moment in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Couture.

The monochromatic gown with dramatic tulle underlay was first modelled by Naomi Campbell on the Couture Spring/Summer 2002 runway.

Spike Lee



Spike Lee's changing parade included a bright fuschia suit and a fun houndstooth number, both from Louis Vuitton. PHOTOS: AFP



The jury president of the festival had some of the snazziest suits of the week.

The 64-year-old American film-maker's changing parade included a bright fuschia Louis Vuitton suit and custom Nikes for the opening ceremony and screening of Annette and a fun houndstooth number, also from Louis Vuitton, at the screening of Flag Day, a drama directed by and starring Sean Penn.

Carla Bruni



Carla Bruni arrives at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, on July 6, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Slimming one-shouldered gowns seemed all the rage on this year's red carpet.

Italian-French singer-songwriter and fashion model Carla Bruni, 53, graced the opening ceremony in a slinky blue Celine number.

Andie MacDowell



Andie MacDowell arrives at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, on July 7, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



For the premiere of French drama Tout S'est Bien Passe, silver fox Andie MacDowell wore head-to-toe Versace - a white evening gown embellished with Swarovski crystals, completed with a silver metallic clutch and white satin shoes.

The 63-year-old actress and model was one of a handful of stars praised for embracing and flaunting her natural grey hair at this year's red carpet.

Josh O'Connor



Josh O'Connor in Loewe at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. PHOTO: COURTESY OF LOEWE



Another great pink suit goes to English actor Josh O'Connor's crisp Loewe number, which he sported at the screening of biographical drama Benedetta.

No sign of stuffy Prince Charles, whom the 31-year-old portrayed in the third and fourth seasons of Netflix drama The Crown (2016 to present), here.

Jodie Turner-Smith



Jodie Turner-Smith poses as she arrives for the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, on July 8, 2021. PHOTO: AFP



The British actress made her Cannes debut for the premiere of science fiction-drama After Yang in a feathered, custom yellow ombre gown from Gucci, paired with matching yellow gold jewellery from the house's high jewellery collection.

The Gucci jewels were returned to the brand after the premiere. But in an unfortunate turn of events, the 34-year-old later reported that her personal jewellery was stolen from her hotel room while she was out for breakfast.

The best of Cannes jewellery

Bella Hadid in Schiaparelli



Bella Hadid poses at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, on July 11, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS



Without a doubt, Bella Hadid made Cannes red carpet history with her choice of jewellery - an eyebrow-raising statement necklace fashioned into spidery golden lungs, by designer Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli.

The gilded brass neck piece finessed with rhinestones strategically covered her modesty against a daring Schiaparelli wool gown.

Virginie Efira in Cartier



Virginie Efira waves as she arrives at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, on July 9, 2021. PHOTO: AFP



The 44-year-old star of Benedetta, which is in competition for the Palme d'Or, looked positively regal at the film's premiere in a gold Christian Dior Haute Couture gown, accented perfectly with Cartier jewellery.

The Belgian actress chose a Cactus de Cartier necklace and bracelet - both in 18K yellow gold with emeralds, rubies and diamonds - and a Goldmaster de Cartier ring in 18K yellow gold.

Li Meng in Bulgari



Li Meng wore an intricate poncho necklace from Bulgari's Cinemagia high jewellery collection. PHOTO: BULGARI



The 28-year-old Chinese actress attended the opening ceremony in an intricate poncho necklace from Bulgari's Cinemagia high jewellery collection.

The statement piece in pink gold with colourful beads and cabochon-cut gemstones tastefully showed off her decolletage in an off-shoulder yellow gown.

Nicolas Maury in Boucheron



Nicolas Maury in Boucheron jewellery at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. PHOTO: COURTESY OF BOUCHERON



The only fishy thing about the 40-year-old French actor's sartorial sense was his quirky accessories - a brooch of a fish set with a 71.69-carat oval cabochon white opal and matching pink gold pendant earring set with opals and diamonds with lacquer. Both are from Boucheron's latest high jewellery collection, Holographique.

Jessica Chastain in Chopard



Jessica Chastain in Chopard at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. PHOTO: MARC NINGHETTO



The 44-year-old American actress did redheads everywhere proud in an arresting red necklace set with more than 100 carats of ruby hearts from Chopard, the film festival's official sponsor for the past 24 years.