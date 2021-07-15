Malaysia reports new daily record of 13,215 new Covid-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia has reported a new daily record of 13,215 Covid-19 cases on Thursday (July 15),a record for a third straight day.

Total cases hit 880,782, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

Coronavirus-swamped hospitals have been struggling to cope with the rising daily number of Covid-19 patients, which breached five figures on Tuesday.

Social media has been awash with pictures of overcrowded hospitals, quarantine centres, and Covid-19 assessment centres (CACs) in the Klang Valley.

Hotels have been used since the pandemic began as quarantine centres for overseas returnees, but now they are also being used as quarantine and treatment centres for low-risk Covid-19 patients, who are classed as category 1 (asymptomatic) and category 2 (mild symptoms).

Several hotels in the Klang Valley have already been converted into quarantine centres for such patients, including Saujana Subang and Royale Chulan Kuala Lumpur.

This also comes in the wake of a recent revelation where a total of 204 workers at a vaccination centre in Selangor have tested positive for Covid-19.

The positive cases were detected following a mass screening exercise on all 453 workers and volunteers at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam on July 10, after two volunteers were infected.