42 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 33 linked to KTV cluster

SINGAPORE - There were 42 new local coronavirus cases confirmed as at Thursday noon (July 15), including 33 cases linked to the growing KTV outlets and nightclubs cluster here.

Of the 42 local cases, 17 were linked to previous cases and quarantined while 20 were linked and detected through surveillance.

There are currently five unlinked cases.

There were also six imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). Four of these cases were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 62,852.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.

The inclusion of Thursday's new cases brings the size of the KTV lounge cluster to 87, making it one of Singapore's largest active clusters.

There is likely ongoing transmission of the coronavirus at four more KTV lounges or clubs currently operating as food and beverage outlets, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday night.

MOH urged those who visited these clubs or similar KTV lounges operating as F&B outlets to come forward for free Covid-19 testing.

The premises are One Exclusive (114 Middle Road), Level 9 (L9) (114 Middle Road), Terminal 10 (Clarke Quay) and Club M (114 Middle Road).