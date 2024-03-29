Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 29, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
DBS bank customers can expect greater peace of mind when transferring funds
The bank’s CEO acknowledged that pending transactions due to lags in the system can cause customers a lot of uncertainty.
5 buy now, pay later players to get accredited in April after minor shake-up in industry
Seatrium to pay only US$57m of US$110m fine to S’pore authorities over Brazilian corruption case
Scoot to step up number of flights to Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei from April 1
Details about timings for the additional flights from April 1 can be found on Scoot’s website.
$101k for a baby? South Korean businesses float incentives as demographic crisis looms
Penang slated to have water taxis in 2026
Jail for maid who punched 101-year-old woman and taped her mouth to mask her screams
CCTV camera footage captured multiple abuses inflicted on the elderly woman that lasted for about 30 minutes.
289 suspects under investigation for scams with victims reportedly losing over $9 million
The over 1,400 cases mainly involved investment scams, e-commerce scams, job scams and more.
1.5 tonnes of illegally imported vegetables and processed food from Malaysia seized
SFA and ICA conducted an operation targeting vegetable delivery trucks at Woodlands Checkpoint.