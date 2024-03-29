Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on March 29, 2024

Updated
Mar 29, 2024, 06:22 PM
Published
Mar 29, 2024, 06:21 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

DBS bank customers can expect greater peace of mind when transferring funds

The bank’s CEO acknowledged that pending transactions due to lags in the system can cause customers a lot of uncertainty.

READ MORE HERE

5 buy now, pay later players to get accredited in April after minor shake-up in industry

ShopBack’s retreat fuelled more concerns about the state of the BNPL industry here.

READ MORE HERE

Seatrium to pay only US$57m of US$110m fine to S’pore authorities over Brazilian corruption case

The fine will have no material impact on the firm’s financials in the current year.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Scoot to step up number of flights to Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei from April 1

Details about timings for the additional flights from April 1 can be found on Scoot’s website.

READ MORE HERE

$101k for a baby? South Korean businesses float incentives as demographic crisis looms

Companies and politicians try new strategies to encourage workers to start families.

READ MORE HERE

Penang slated to have water taxis in 2026

Commuters are expected to pay between RM1.30 and RM15.90.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for maid who punched 101-year-old woman and taped her mouth to mask her screams

CCTV camera footage captured multiple abuses inflicted on the elderly woman that lasted for about 30 minutes.

READ MORE HERE

289 suspects under investigation for scams with victims reportedly losing over $9 million

The over 1,400 cases mainly involved investment scams, e-commerce scams, job scams and more.

READ MORE HERE

1.5 tonnes of illegally imported vegetables and processed food from Malaysia seized

SFA and ICA conducted an operation targeting vegetable delivery trucks at Woodlands Checkpoint.

READ MORE HERE

What to know about ‘national spirits’ from Mexico’s mezcal to Japan’s awamori

A new wave of local liquors is winning over drinkers around the world.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top