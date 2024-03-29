289 suspected scammers and money mules under investigation

SINGAPORE - A total of 289 people aged between 16 and 73 are under investigation for their suspected roles as scammers or money mules.

The police said on March 29 that the 175 men and 114 women are thought to have been involved in scams where victims reportedly lost over $9 million.

They were hauled up in a two-week operation from March 15 to 28 by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions.

The more than 1,400 cases mainly involved investment scams, e-commerce scams, job scams, Government official impersonation scams and phishing scams.

The suspects are under probe for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence, the police said.

Those found guilty of cheating face an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine.

People convicted of money laundering can be jailed for a maximum of 10 years, receive a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

Meanwhile, the offence of carrying out unlicensed payment services carries a fine of up to $125,000, an imprisonment term of up to three years, or both.

The police said: “To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines, as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes.”

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Helpline at 1800-722-6688.

Those with information about such scams can contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.