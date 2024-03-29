What to know about ‘national spirits’ from Mexico’s mezcal to Japan’s awamori

SINGAPORE – Many countries have their own distinctive liquor or “national spirit” and some even have more than one.

Scotland is known for its Scotch whisky, for instance, while vodka is so important to Russia and Poland that it means “little water”. Mexico lays claim to tequila, while Japan takes pride in its sake.

But in recent years, Mexico’s mezcal and Japan’s awamori have also gained popularity and now lead a new wave of national spirits that appeal to adventurous drinkers worldwide.

Market research data from Euromonitor suggests that the mezcal and tequila category is set to increase to 53.4 million cases from 2024, up from 50.8 million in 2023.

Also, the Nordic spirit aquavit is becoming so popular in the United States that multiple distilleries have emerged there to make American versions of the distilled liquor.

The rising thirst has hit Singapore too – so much so that cocktail bar Cat Bite Club in Duxton Road has launched two new masterclasses to introduce drinkers to agave and rice spirits.

Agave spirits include Mexican exports such as mezcal and tequila. Rice spirits include shochu, baijiu and soju, which are the national spirits of Japan, China and South Korea respectively.