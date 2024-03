SINGAPORE – Five providers of buy now, pay later (BNPL) services are on track to get accredited and will be able to display from April 1 a trustmark which shows that they have been assessed to be in compliance with the BNPL Code of Conduct.

The five are Atome, SeaMoney, Grab, LatitudePay and Abnk.ai, said Mr Shadab Taiyabi, president of the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA), in response to queries from The Straits Times.