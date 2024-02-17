Pangolin sperm bank: How S’pore is giving world’s only scaly mammal a hand in its fight for survival

SINGAPORE – As the clock ticked towards the awakening of the sedated Sunda pangolin, veterinarians scanned its vitals before nimbly collecting semen from the critically endangered animal.

Hours earlier on Feb 13, the adult male pangolin was rescued by the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) after a resident found it stranded on a gate in a housing estate in northern Singapore.

Not a drop of semen was spilt by staff from Mandai Nature, the conservation arm of Mandai Wildlife Group, as they took pains to study and store the sample in a sperm bank that could give the world’s most trafficked animal a lifeline in the future.

This comes as pangolin populations are declining across the globe, despite legal protection to shield eight of its species from extinction.

In the last decade alone, an estimated one million pangolins were poached to feed the illegal appetite for the species’ meat, skin and scales, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

While poaching remains low in Singapore, conservationists said motor vehicles have become the greatest threat to their survival here, following a dramatic increase over the past three years in the number of pangolins killed by road traffic accidents.

In conjunction with World Pangolin Day on Feb 17, The Straits Times takes stock of national efforts to save the native mammal, which plays an important role in the ecosystem by controlling populations of ants and termites.