Exotic pet trend raises concerns over wildlife protection

NONTHABURI - The International Pet Variety Exhibition felt like a catwalk.

At the October iteration of the annual event at Impact convention centre just outside Bangkok, over 112,000 visitors turned up over four days. Some 150 exhibitors were joined by thousands of doting pet owners, some of whom dressed their golden retrievers and huskies in their Sunday best and wheeled them around on specially decorated carts. Rabbits dozed in prams alongside toddlers while pet owners queued up for professional photographs of their cuddly furkids.