World Pangolin Day: Animated video for kids spotlights world’s most-trafficked mammal

Over nearly 3½ minutes, the story follows a mother pangolin Sunda and her pup Manis through a rainforest, featuring facts about the pangolin, colourful illustrations and rhymes.

The idea for the story arose when Ms Hays came across a factsheet on the peculiar mammal in the Cambridge Museum of Zoology in 2016.

Inspired by Traffic’s work in pangolin conservation and having been unable to find a publisher for their book, Ms Hays and Ms Ward donated their story and illustrations to the non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Pangolins are found in Asia and Africa and are in high demand in countries such as Vietnam and China. In traditional Chinese medicine, their scales are believed to treat ailments such as arthritis and lactation difficulties, but these beliefs are scientifically unproven.

Singapore is home to the Sunda pangolin, one of eight species of the critically endangered mammal, and the species that the pangolins in the animated video were based on.

Six-year-old Zen Lau, who was unfamiliar with pangolins before watching the animation, said she felt sad when the pangolins were captured but admired the mother pangolin’s strength for carrying her pup across distances.

After watching the animation, siblings Siya H Doshi, eight, and Kushaal H Doshi, nine, also learnt about pangolins for the first time.

Siya said the fun facts in the animation intrigued her, her favourite being how a mother pangolin curls around her pup to protect it. The animation also taught them new words such as “mattock”, a tool used for digging and loosening soil, and “peculiar”.

Kushaal added that he enjoyed the rhymes the most and empathised with the captive pangolins. “They are living things, they should be out in the forest,” he said.