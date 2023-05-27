New bridge for wildlife, pedestrians to be built across Upper Bukit Timah Road by 2026

SINGAPORE – A new bridge will be built across Upper Bukit Timah Road by 2026, allowing both wildlife and pedestrians to cross between the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and the Western Water Catchment Area via Bukit Batok Nature Park.

Animals have been spotted crossing Upper Bukit Timah Road, resulting in collisions with vehicles, the National Parks Board (NParks) has said.

The “eco-pedestrian bridge” is part of efforts to mitigate this, and facilitate the safe movement of native species between green spaces, allowing them to expand their habitats.

The new bridge was announced by National Development Minister Desmond Lee at the Festival of Biodiversity, held at community hub Heartbeat@Bedok on Saturday.

The Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and the Bukit Batok Nature Park are together home to more than 1,250 plant species and over 1,800 animal species, Mr Lee noted.

The Bukit Timah Nature Reserve is home to a large proportion of Singapore’s native species, including 84 per cent of the Republic’s amphibian species, 59 per cent of the reptile species and 56 per cent of the mammal species.

The new bridge follows the success of the Eco-Link@BKE in reconnecting the forests of the Bukit Timah and Central Catchment nature reserves.

Completed in 2013, the Eco-Link@BKE allows wildlife to cross between the two nature reserves, which were separated by the construction of the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) in 1986.

“Over the years, the Eco-Link has provided safe passage to around 100 species of fauna, including threatened butterfly species and the critically endangered Sunda pangolin,” said Mr Lee.

The bridge itself has also become a habitat for many species due to the thick forest covering it, he added.

In 2022, the Mandai Wildlife Group said that almost than 70 species of animals – including the rare sambar deer – had been spotted using the Mandai Wildlife Bridge, which was completed in 2019 to allow wildlife to cross Mandai Lake Road safely.

Mr Lee stated that an islandwide exercise was completed last year to help better understand the ecological profile of green spaces here and their role in strengthening nature connectivity.

“The findings are helping us to establish new ecological corridors between these spaces, which in turn provide additional stepping stones for nature to traverse our island,” he said.

He noted that measures such as aerial rope bridges and underground culverts – structures that allow water to flow under a road, train track or trail – have already been introduced, linking core habitats around Thomson Nature Park and Rifle Range Nature Park.