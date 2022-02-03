Mandai Lake Road bridge used by wildlife, but has not eliminated roadkill incidents

SINGAPORE - Nearly 70 wildlife species, including mammals and birds, have been spotted using a bridge meant to provide wild animals with safe passage across Mandai Lake Road since the structure was opened in December 2019.

The developer of the site, Mandai Wildlife Group, gave this update on Thursday (Feb 3), saying camera traps installed along the 140m-long bridge have yielded insights into movements by common palm civets, wild boars, and sambar deer across the structure.

But The Straits Times (ST) has learnt that the bridge, which was constructed to protect native animals from traffic incidents on Mandai Lake Road, has not eliminated the risk that traffic poses to them.

In one accident a year ago, a critically endangered Sunda pangolin was killed, its carcass found on Mandai Lake Road.

According to an incident report by Mandai Wildlife Group seen by ST, the pangolin's death was likely caused by a vehicle strike, "based on the carcass condition and location".

"Possible points of access are being investigated and contractors are reminded to conduct daily checks on the hoarding and fencing," the incident report said.

ST understands that other animals have also been found dead on Mandai Lake Road since December 2019, including two long-tailed macaques and a Malayan colugo.

The issue of native animals turning up dead on that stretch of road has been a sore spot for the nature community here since development plans to convert the secondary forests in the area into an eco-tourism hub were announced years ago.

Mandai Wildlife Group is developing the leafy Mandai area, which is located next to the biodiversity-rich Central Catchment Nature Reserve, into a hub of five wildlife parks.

Works for the Rainforest Wild park and the relocated Bird Park - renamed Bird Paradise - have been ongoing since January 2017. The group said last October that Bird Paradise is expected to open this year and the Rainforest Wild park by 2024.

When completed, they will complement the existing three parks there - the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari and River Wonders.

In March 2018, ST reported that native animals that once called the Mandai forests home appear to have been pushed out onto the roads by the development, which involved the clearing of secondary forests.

Several native animals were found as roadkill either inside or within 500m of the project boundary within the first year or so of development.

At that time, Mandai Wildlife Group said that an average of one to two animals are run over on Mandai Lake Road each week - the same as before works started. But their records extend to November 2016, two months before work commenced.