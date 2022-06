SINGAPORE - An islandwide plan to link Singapore's green spaces that was unveiled on Monday (June 6) identified four new ecological corridors that connect the country's core habitats to each other.

A new corridor in Khatib, along with three upcoming ones in Lim Chu Kang, Kranji and Seletar - the results of a National Parks Board (NParks) study known formally as the ecological profiling exercise - come on top of three existing corridors in Lornie, Bukit Batok and Clementi.