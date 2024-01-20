Elderly woman saved from losing $163k in government official impersonation scam

SINGAPORE – For more than a month in late 2023, a 73-year-old woman thought she was being investigated by the “police”, and was on the verge of transferring a chunk of her savings to scammers.

Thankfully, the scammers’ attempt to cheat the elderly woman of her life savings was thwarted by vigilant staff from Great Eastern, OCBC Bank and the police.

The retired cleaner said she could barely eat and sleep well during that period, and was even warned by the “officer” – who she later realised was a scammer – not to say a word to her son.

Speaking to the media on Jan 18, Mary (not her real name) said: “The scammer even threatened me with news articles of people taking their own lives. They said that my son would do the same if he found out I was under investigation, and made me promise not to tell him anything.”

She said it all started when she received a letter on Dec 1, 2023, telling her that she was entitled to an insurance payout of around $6,000.

When Mary called the phone number stated on the letter, she was told that she had reached a “bank security department”. The scammer did not state which bank he was from.

“I was told that someone impersonated me and used my credit card in China to spend around 300,000 yuan (S$57,000). I was scared and shocked, but the person kept reassuring me that they’re the police and would help me settle this,” she said.

The retiree was then transferred to several other “police officers” who promised to prove her innocence.

“They were very patient and seemed very kind. It really sounded like they wanted to help me,” she said.

To assist with investigations, Mary was told to report to an “Officer Lin” every day via WhatsApp.

“The first thing I did when I woke up was to wish her a good morning. And before I slept, I would message her good night. I was instructed not to tell my son about this and to even use my earpiece for calls, so my son would not overhear our conversations,” she said.

When she informed the scammer that she had three Great Eastern insurance policies in her name, she was instructed to surrender one of her policies, which would result in her receiving around $93,000.

“They said they needed this money to check that the funds I owned were clean, and I believed them,” she added.