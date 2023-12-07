UOB deputy branch manager who saved customer from losing $500,000 to scam among those recognised by bank

SINGAPORE – When Ms Teo Shaw Leng was alerted in August that an elderly customer was claiming she needed to withdraw around $500,000 for her critically ill “husband” in Europe, the deputy manager of UOB’s PLQ branch in Paya Lebar sensed something was wrong.

She approached the customer, who was in her 70s, for more information, and saw a message from a foreign number pop up on the woman’s phone which read: “Honey, are you ok?”

This heightened her suspicion that the woman had fallen for a scam, and the deputy branch manager jumped into action immediately.

She spoke to the woman privately and learnt the latter had already withdrawn $300,000 from another bank to pay the medical bills of her “husband”.

She then asked for proof of their marriage, but the woman could not provide any evidence.

Ms Teo told The Straits Times: “From our conversation, I learnt that she had been in a relationship with this man for over six months and they had communicated only online.

“She showed me photos of the hospital and sounded panicked when she talked about needing to send the money over.”

Ms Teo alerted her superiors and the bank’s fraud investigation team, which froze the customer’s account.

It took around four hours for Ms Teo and the police to convince the woman that the man she loved was actually a scammer.

For her quick thinking, which saved a customer from losing her insurance savings to a love scam, Ms Teo was among 82 UOB bank staff who were recognised at the bank’s inaugural scam prevention awards on Dec 7.

Between July 2022 and June 2023, these employees each stopped at least one customer from falling prey to a scam.

At the event, a UOB spokesman said the bank had prevented a total of 140 scams during that period, saving customers from losing almost $4 million.

He added that women above 60 years old were the most common victims helped by UOB staff.

The most prevalent scams in 2023 were love scams and impersonations of government officials and friends, the spokesman said.