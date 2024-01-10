S’pore launches new app guidelines to secure online transactions

SINGAPORE – The authorities are calling on app developers here to better secure online transactions through stronger authentication and malware detection tools, as part of renewed efforts to protect online spaces.

Spelt out in the newly-launched Safe App Standard by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), the guidelines aim to make high-risk transactions via all kinds of apps including e-commerce ones more secure.

Announcing this on Jan 10, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said: “As apps are the most common way to transact online, we also need app developers to design for security.”

The Safe App Standard also aims to better protect app users against common malware and phishing attempts by malicious actors exploiting weaknesses in the app design.

“For example, apps could be designed to require additional authentication of a user before authorising high-risk transactions, such as those providing access to our assets or savings,” she added.

Mrs Teo was responding to a parliament motion filed by five members of the Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) for Communications and Information, together with five other MPs from the People’s Action Party (PAP), urging the Government to strengthen efforts to build an inclusive and safe digital society.

The 10 MPs asked for 13 specific actions to be taken, which included calling on digital service providers to strengthen safeguards against malware, as well as encouraging all banks and e-commerce platforms to adopt stronger authentication solutions.

Speaking in Parliament, Ms Tin Pei Ling (MacPherson) – who chairs the Communications and Information GPC – said issues such as the rising prevalence in scams had undermined public trust in digital services.

Ms Hany Soh (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) said banks and e-commerce platforms could do more to prevent losses from online scams.

Ms Soh, who is also a member of the GPC, related the example of a couple in their 60s, residents of her Woodgrove ward, who lost $800,000 in life savings due to two large transactions related to an impersonation scam.

“The bank should have made calls to them to seek confirmation on the abnormal request before releasing the funds,” she said.

Associate Professor Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) pointed out that in the Monetary Authority of Singapore loss-sharing framework for phishing scams, consumers would have to bear the full cost of a scam if financial institutions and telcos had fulfilled certain criteria.

Describing this arrangement – set out in a consultation paper released last October – as “fundamentally unfair”, the Workers’ Party MP suggested that scam victims should bear no more than $100 to $500 in losses, with banks and telcos bearing the rest of the costs instead.

This would be a “reasonable amount of loss” to encourage consumers to take precautions, while preventing financial institutions from passing on most of the costs of losses, he said.

Nominated MP (NMP) Ong Hua Han noted that banks in Singapore have removed clickable links in e-mails and text messages sent to customers, as part of efforts to enhance the security of digital banking.