More space for infants in pre-schools as ECDA ramps up supply of places

SINGAPORE - By the end of 2023, the number of locations across Singapore with lower availability of places for children in pre-schools had fallen. This comes after efforts to increase vacancies and redirect manpower across pre-schools were made, said Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli on Feb 6.

From 2022 to 2023, the number of areas with tighter supply of places in pre-schools has reduced by more than half, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said on Feb 9, in response to follow-up queries from The Straits Times.

“Districts with tighter pre-school supply tend to be in areas with significant injection of new housing developments,” an ECDA spokesperson said.

Past media reports in 2022 have cited growing demand for infant care and waiting lists in popular centres, especially in areas like Punggol and Sengkang. That year, there was a 90 per cent increase in places in infant care and childcare centres, said ECDA.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question from People’s Action Party MP Liang Eng Hwa, Mr Masagos attributed the tighter supply of infant care places in certain locations to Covid-19 related delays in pre-school construction and higher demand from families.

Mr Liang (Bukit Panjang) had asked whether the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) monitors infant waitlist numbers, the average wait time and the availability of new places for 2024 and 2025.

“ECDA has worked closely with anchor operators in such districts to expand capacity, step up recruitment efforts, and divert manpower internally so that their centres can enrol more children,” Mr Masagos said.

Anchor operators, such as PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots and My First Skool, are pre-school operators that receive funding from the Government to keep their fees at a certain cap to ensure affordability.

Of the 14,600 infant care centre places in 2023, 72 per cent – or 10,500 spots – were taken up, said Mr Masagos.

He added that ECDA will work with anchor operators to create more than 1,500 new infant care places in 2024, while continuing to increase future supply.

Overall, the number of full-day pre-school places has doubled to 200,000 over the last decade, despite a fall in the number of babies being born in that period, said Mr Masagos in a separate reply to PAP MP Melvin Yong (Radin Mas).