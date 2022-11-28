Lack of relief teachers, working after hours among bugbears for pre-school teachers

SINGAPORE - One of the biggest problems pre-school teacher Nicole Chin has faced in the last 1½ years is that it is a struggle for her to go on medical leave when she is unwell.

She said the lack of relief teachers who can take over the class if she is sick makes her feel guilty about taking time off.

Ms Chin, 21, who works for a private pre-school, said: “Taking leave causes stress for other teachers as we usually have only just enough teachers for each class. There are no extra teachers around to do relief work.”

This is one of the pain points Ms Chin and seven other pre-school teachers talked about amid an ongoing review of the pre-school sector.

On Oct 29, Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli said the Government is making changes aimed at improving the well-being and working conditions of early childhood educators.

These include reviewing the need for centres to open on Saturdays – an issue linked directly to the work-life balance of pre-school teachers.

Another aspect under review is whether taking leave can be made easier for teachers by growing a pool of relief teachers.

Mr Masagos also said that early childhood educators in government-supported pre-schools can expect a 10 per cent to 30 per cent salary increase over the next two years.

This means pre-school teachers can earn monthly salaries of between $2,900 and $6,600 by 2024, depending on their experience, skills and work performance.

One pre-school teacher, who asked to remain anonymous, said she often has to work on weekends and prepare lessons because there is not enough time set aside for such tasks during the work week.

She has even heard of teachers being chided for taking medical leave, she added.

And if she wants to use her annual leave, she has to write in six months in advance, she told The Straits Times.

“A lot of teachers are leaving the early-childhood sector despite them starting out with a lot of passion,” she said.