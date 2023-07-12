Providing Saturday childcare no longer mandatory for pre-schools from 2025

SINGAPORE – Early childhood educators will have a five-day work week from Jan 1, 2025, when childcare centres will no longer be mandated to provide their services on Saturdays.

This is part of ongoing efforts to improve the teachers’ working conditions, said the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) on Wednesday.

Currently, demand for childcare services on Saturdays is low.

To allow the early childhood educators to benefit from the change earlier, starting from Jan 1, 2024, childcare centres can close on Saturdays if there is no demand for their services.

Operators with multiple centres will also be allowed to aggregate demand and operate out of designated centres on Saturdays if needed.

Childcare centres will also be allowed to state in their service agreement with parents that there will be no Saturday services for newly enrolled children from Jan 1, 2024.

New childcare centres that start operations in 2024 will not have to provide Saturday services.

This phased implementation will allow the small number of families affected to make necessary arrangements, said ECDA.

“The expectation to work on Saturdays weighs down on educators, who want to spend more time with their families on weekends and recharge,” said Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli at the annual Professional Development Programme appointment ceremony organised by ECDA.

He added that the move will help retain educators in the sector while attracting more Singaporeans to join and support the ongoing increase in the number of pre-school places.

ECDA had surveyed more than 8,000 families and about 800 childcare centres over the past 10 months, with 98 per cent of families saying that they do not require Saturday services as they can care for their children themselves or tap alternative arrangements.

The educators surveyed said they found it challenging to spend time with loved ones and to recharge as they have to work overtime or on Saturdays.

Pre-school operators also indicated that it is inefficient to deploy educators on Saturdays to look after a small group of children.

ECDA said the Ministry of Social and Family Development will continue to explore ways to improve caregiving options for families.