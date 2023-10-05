MRT services on Circle, Thomson-East Coast lines to end early on some days for rail expansion work

SINGAPORE – Train services on the Circle and Thomson-East Coast lines will end earlier on some days, and a platform each at two Circle Line stops will shut temporarily as part of a string of changes between October 2023 and May 2024 for rail expansion work.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and rail operator SMRT said on Thursday that the changes are to integrate Stage 6 of the Circle Line (CCL) and Stage 4 of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) with the existing network.
Over four Sundays – Oct 15, 22 and 29 and Nov 5 – CCL services will end at 10pm, instead of as late as 12.38am, to allow the testing of a new automatic train supervision system. This system regulates the movement of driverless trains and is a key part of the line’s signalling system.
The early closures will affect about 13,700 passengers on each of the four Sundays, LTA said.
The new supervision system will enable the operation of 23 new trains, three new stations and the expanded Kim Chuan Depot when Stage 6 of the CCL starts operations, they added.
Estimated to be completed by 2026, this Circle Line extension will add three stops between HarbourFront and Marina Bay, closing the loop for the line.
To allow track work to connect the extension with the CCL’s HarbourFront station, one platform each at Telok Blangah and HarbourFront stations will be closed temporarily from Jan 20 to May 24, 2024. This will affect an average of 43,000 passengers daily.
A shuttle train will operate on the other platform between HarbourFront and Labrador Park station, which is two stops away, at 10-minute intervals, LTA and SMRT said.
LTA said the extensive work at HarbourFront will involve many contractors, and entail removing and replacing a portion of the track and cables. This includes hacking concrete on the track bed, and installing signalling cables and trackside equipment, as well as reconnecting the rails and testing.
Separately, instead of turning around at HarbourFront, CCL trains will do so alternately at Kent Ridge and Labrador Park to maintain peak-hour intervals at the busy stretch from Kent Ridge to Paya Lebar.
At peak hours, commuters can expect train intervals of about five minutes at stops between Kent Ridge and Labrador Park, said LTA and SMRT.
As an alternative to the CCL during the platform closure, commuters can use 11 public bus services (10, 30, 57, 61, 93, 97, 100, 143, 166, 188 and 963).
LTA will also provide a shuttle bus service at weekday peak hours that will travel between the HarbourFront, Telok Blangah, Labrador Park and Kent Ridge stations at intervals of 10 to 15 minutes.
Commuters getting to and from Haw Par Villa and Pasir Panjang stations can also use existing bus services, such as 10, 30, 143 or 188, that ply the stretch between Haw Par Villa and HarbourFront.
For the TEL, between Nov 3, 2023, and Jan 28, 2024, train services will start later at 8am on Saturdays and Sundays, instead of as early as 5.56am. Services will also end earlier, at 11.30pm, on Fridays and Saturdays, rather than as late as 12.35am.
The exceptions are Nov 11 and 12, the eve of Deepavali and Deepavali, when services will run as normal.
In all, the TEL service changes will affect about 19,200 commuters every weekend.
LTA and SMRT said this is to allow the rigorous integrated testing of systems from Stages 1 to 4 of the TEL to prepare for the opening of Stage 4 in 2024.
The TEL is being built in five stages, and the eight-station Stage 4 runs from Founders’ Memorial to Bayshore. The Founders’ Memorial stop will start operations in tandem with the memorial’s expected opening in 2027.
Two shuttle bus services will serve commuters inconvenienced by the late opening at 8am. These will ply between Woodlands North and Caldecott, and between Caldecott and Outram Park at intervals of five to 10 minutes.
There will not be shuttle bus services for commuters affected by the early closures.
Mr Yee Boon Cheow, LTA’s group director of rail (electrical and mechanical), said the late opening and early closure times were determined based on ridership data on the CCL and TEL to minimise impact on commuters.
LTA and SMRT advised commuters to plan their journeys, and said staff will be deployed at affected stations.
The last time train service changes happened on the CCL was in June, when one platform was shut across seven stations for precautionary maintenance work.