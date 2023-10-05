MRT services on Circle, Thomson-East Coast lines to end early on some days for rail expansion work

SINGAPORE – Train services on the Circle and Thomson-East Coast lines will end earlier on some days, and a platform each at two Circle Line stops will shut temporarily as part of a string of changes between October 2023 and May 2024 for rail expansion work.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and rail operator SMRT said on Thursday that the changes are to integrate Stage 6 of the Circle Line (CCL) and Stage 4 of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) with the existing network.

Over four Sundays – Oct 15, 22 and 29 and Nov 5 – CCL services will end at 10pm, instead of as late as 12.38am, to allow the testing of a new automatic train supervision system. This system regulates the movement of driverless trains and is a key part of the line’s signalling system.

The early closures will affect about 13,700 passengers on each of the four Sundays, LTA said.

The new supervision system will enable the operation of 23 new trains, three new stations and the expanded Kim Chuan Depot when Stage 6 of the CCL starts operations, they added.

Estimated to be completed by 2026, this Circle Line extension will add three stops between HarbourFront and Marina Bay, closing the loop for the line.

To allow track work to connect the extension with the CCL’s HarbourFront station, one platform each at Telok Blangah and HarbourFront stations will be closed temporarily from Jan 20 to May 24, 2024. This will affect an average of 43,000 passengers daily.

A shuttle train will operate on the other platform between HarbourFront and Labrador Park station, which is two stops away, at 10-minute intervals, LTA and SMRT said.

LTA said the extensive work at HarbourFront will involve many contractors, and entail removing and replacing a portion of the track and cables. This includes hacking concrete on the track bed, and installing signalling cables and trackside equipment, as well as reconnecting the rails and testing.

Separately, instead of turning around at HarbourFront, CCL trains will do so alternately at Kent Ridge and Labrador Park to maintain peak-hour intervals at the busy stretch from Kent Ridge to Paya Lebar.

At peak hours, commuters can expect train intervals of about five minutes at stops between Kent Ridge and Labrador Park, said LTA and SMRT.

As an alternative to the CCL during the platform closure, commuters can use 11 public bus services (10, 30, 57, 61, 93, 97, 100, 143, 166, 188 and 963).