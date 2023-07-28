New Brickland MRT stop between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Gombak set to open in 2034

SINGAPORE – The new Brickland MRT station, between the existing Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Gombak stops on the North-South Line (NSL), is set to open in 2034.

This means residents of Keat Hong, Bukit Batok West, Pavilion Park and the Brickland district in the future Tengah town will be within a 10-minute walk of the station when it is ready. The first homes in the Brickland district are scheduled for completion by the end of 2027.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday that design and construction work on Brickland station is expected to start in 2024 and finish in 2034.

In addition to the station, a viaduct and crossover tracks will be built.

This is to maintain connections for the existing tracks on the NSL while modification work is carried out, thus minimising disruption to rail operations, LTA said.

When completed, Brickland station will allow more direct rail access for those at nearby educational institutions, such as ITE College West, Swiss Cottage Secondary School and St Anthony’s Primary School.

Right now, the NSL has 27 stations and runs from Marina South Pier to Jurong East.

With the new station, commuters travelling from Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 to Woodlands Regional Centre or the Jurong Lake District could shave 15 minutes off their train journeys.

Commutes from Pavilion Estate in Bukit Batok to Raffles Place via public transport are also expected to be cut from 50 to 40 minutes in future.

The authorities announced plans to build Brickland station in 2019 as part of the Land Transport Masterplan 2040.

It is a key part of LTA’s vision of creating a “45-minute city” and “20-minute towns”. The “45-minute city”, for example, aims to keep most peak-period journeys between homes and workplaces within 45 minutes.

In May, LTA put up a pre-qualification tender for the design and construction of Brickland station as well as its associated viaduct. It closed on June 28 with 18 bids.

Brickland will be the third MRT stop built on an existing elevated rail line here – otherwise known as “infill stations”.