MRT services at 7 CCL stations including Dhoby Ghaut to be affected by tunnel strengthening works

SINGAPORE - Passengers using the Circle Line (CCL) will face delays of up to 30 minutes from June 11 to July 20 this year, because of maintenance works that will be carried out on a stretch of the tunnel that “has been subject to greater pressure”.

Announcing this on Wednesday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the works will affect services at seven stations – Dhoby Ghaut, Bras Basah, Esplanade, Promenade, Nicoll Highway, Marina Bay and Bayfront.

Trains will operate from only one platform from 9pm on most days during the six-week period, with two shuttle train services serving the affected stations.

LTA said routine inspections had found that a stretch of the CCL tunnel between Promenade and Nicoll Highway stations “has been subject to greater pressure”. It did not elaborate.

“LTA has assessed that this poses no safety risks to CCL train operations,” the authority said in a statement.

But it added that it will carry out precautionary maintenance and strengthening works, including installing steel supports to the tunnel rings “to ensure the long-term integrity of the tunnel”.

To allow these works to be carried out, trains will ply along the seven stations as a shuttle service from 9pm till the end of operating hours for much of the period from June 11 to July 20.

Trains will run normally for June 16 to 18, 24, 28 and 29; and for July 1, 2, 7, 8, and 14 to 16.

There will be two shuttle services – one between Dhoby Ghaut station and Promenade station that will run at 15-minute intervals, and the other between Marina Bay and Stadium stations where trains will arrive every 20 minutes.

“This will result in longer headways, and commuters will experience additional travel times of up to 30 minutes,” LTA said.

The move to close rail services along one platform for maintenance works is unprecedented. The authorities had previously announced early closures along the North-South and East-West MRT lines several years ago to give maintenance teams more time to carry out renewal works.

LTA advised commuters to plan their journeys ahead of time and use other rail lines or buses to minimise inconvenience from the delays.

They can refer to LTA’s MyTransport.SG mobile app and social media platforms, as well as those of CCL operator SMRT, for more details, it added.

Posters and station announcements will be rolled out at all CCL MRT stations and selected stations on MRT lines that interchange with CCL stations, LTA said. Station staff will also be deployed at the seven stations to help.