Drier and warmer days in S'pore expected in first half of September

SINGAPORE - Heavy rain is expected to ease over the next two weeks, with the chance of a few warmer days than have been seen in recent weeks, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Wednesday (Sept 1).

But short-duration thundery showers are forecast between the morning and early afternoon over parts of Singapore on most days, said the weatherman.

On a few days, Sumatra squalls - a line of thunderstorms - could lead to widespread thundery showers with occasional gusty winds between the early and pre-dawn hours, as they move eastward towards the South China Sea.

On one or two days, widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers can be expected as a result of prevailing winds in the region converging over Singapore and the surrounding region.

The total rainfall for the first half of September is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

The MSS said that the daily temperature on most days is expected to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C. On one or two rainy days, the daily minimum temperature may dip to around 22 deg C.

In the latter half of the fortnight, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 34 deg C on a few days.

On some nights, warm and humid conditions can be expected when prevailing winds from the southeast or south blow air from the sea. The minimum night-time temperatures may reach around 28 deg C, particularly over the southeastern parts of the island.