More rain in western Singapore in 3 hours on Tuesday than monthly average for country

SINGAPORE - More rain pelted western Singapore in three hours on Tuesday (Aug 24) morning than the country had previously recorded for the whole month of August.

National water agency PUB said the heaviest rainfall recorded was at Bukit Panjang Road rainfall station, which saw 159.8mm of rainfall from 7.50am to 10.40am.

"This corresponds to 109 per cent of Singapore's average monthly rainfall in August, and lies within the top 0.5 per cent of maximum daily rainfall records since 1981," said PUB.

The update comes as water levels in drains and canals reached 90 per cent in some parts of the country.

PUB issued flood-risk warnings for several locations due to the heavy downpour, including the Upper Bukit Timah area, Woodlands and Sunset Drive.

The heavy rain caused a flash flood along Dunearn Road leading from Sime Darby to Binjai Park at 10.08am, causing roads to be impassable by traffic.

PUB's quick response teams were on standby at the location to close off a portion of the road and to help divert traffic, said the agency.

The flash flood subsided at 10.50am.

Heavy rain last Friday had also caused a flood at about 7am at the junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and Pasir Ris Drive 12, which is not a flooding hot spot.

The incident caused vehicles to become partially submerged, leaving 13 drivers stuck at the road junction.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force sent two fire engines and two ambulances, with firefighters rescuing five people from four cars in just under an hour.

Thundery showers last Friday were caused by a clash of winds blowing from the north and south of Singapore.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said earlier this month that more thundery showers are expected for the rest of August, with the monsoon rain band hovering over the equatorial South-east Asia region where Singapore is.