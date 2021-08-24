Risk of flash floods in several areas in S’pore, including Upper Bukit Timah, Woodlands, Sunset Drive

SINGAPORE - There is a risk of flash floods in several areas in Singapore after heavy rain on Tuesday (Aug 24) filled drains and canals to near full capacity, the PUB warned.

In a Facebook post, the national water agency said water levels in drains and canals had reached 90 per cent in Upper Bukit Timah Road, Woodlands Road and Sime Darby Centre as at 9.58am. At around 10am, it gave a similar alert for Sunset Drive and Sunset Way.

The public is advised to avoid the areas due to the high flood risk.

On Friday (Aug 20), heavy rain caused a flash flood at the junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and Pasir Ris Drive 12 at about 7am.

The incident caused vehicles to become partially submerged in rainwater, leaving 13 drivers stuck at the road junction.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force sent two fire engines and two ambulances, with firefighters rescuing five people from four cars in just under an hour.

The heavy rain also caused major traffic jams in other parts of Singapore on Friday morning and the authorities warned of flood risks.

The thundery showers were caused by prevailing winds blowing from the south and west north-west that converged over Singapore.

Thundery showers had been projected on Friday for the next few days, mainly between the morning and early afternoon.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said on Aug 16 that more thundery showers are expected for the rest of August due to the prevailing south-west monsoon conditions.