Dragon-themed drone show lights up Marina Bay waterfront

SINGAPORE – Marina Bay Sands (MBS) staged the largest drone show in Singapore to date to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, featuring 1,500 synchronised drones along the Marina Bay Waterfront promenade.

Even though it rained about two minutes after the start of the show at 8pm, around 1,000 people watching the inaugural performance on Feb 10 were enthralled as the drones combined to create spectacular formations of gigantic dragons hovering over Marina Bay.

Among them were engineer Tang Yann Song, 48, and his family of five. “We were supposed to be in Malaysia for Chinese New Year, but due to some unforeseen circumstances, we decided to spend our time here watching the show,” said Mr Tang, who arrived at MBS at 6pm.

Ms Regie Grospe, 45, a domestic worker who has lived in Singapore for 14 years, said: “The rain was surprising but I enjoyed the show.”

The 10-minute show, named The Legend Of The Dragon Gate, will take place on five other days, Feb 11, 12, 16, 17 and 18, at 8pm.