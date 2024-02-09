Man taken to hospital after CNY eve altercation at People’s Park Complex

The 29-year-old man reportedly received injuries to his nose after a food court fracas.
SINGAPORE – A 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a fight allegedly broke out at People’s Park Complex on the evening of Feb 9, as most of Singapore attended Chinese New Year reunion dinners.

According to online news outlet 8World, the man was believed to have got into an altercation with diners in a food court, which resulted in him receiving injuries to his nose.

It reported that the man was seen being tended to by two personnel from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) as bloodied tissues were strewn nearby.

In response to queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at 1 Park Road at 6.25pm.

Police investigations are ongoing. ST has contacted SCDF for more information.

