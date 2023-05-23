DPM Lawrence Wong to visit Japan from May 23 to 27

SINGAPORE – Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will be in Japan for an official visit from May 23 to May 27, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

He will call on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and meet other Japanese political and business leaders.

In addition, he will attend a reception hosted for the Singaporean community in Japan.

Mr Wong’s visit is in conjunction with the 28th Nikkei Forum on the Future of Asia organised by Nikkei, where he will deliver a speech on May 25. This year’s theme is “Leveraging Asia’s power to confront global challenges”.

Mr Wong said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that he is happy to return to Tokyo, following a trip to Niigata last week for the G-7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ meetings.

He will be accompanied by officials from various ministries – Finance, Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry – as well as the Economic Development Board.