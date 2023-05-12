DPM Wong has ‘very productive’ day of meetings in rare attendance for Singapore at G-7

NIIGATA, Japan – International cooperation through multilateral platforms is crucial to overcome the many challenges facing the global economy, Singapore Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday.

Mr Wong, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, was in the coastal central city of Niigata as Singapore’s representative at the Group of Seven (G-7) finance ministers and central bank governors’ meeting.

Singapore was one of six non G-7 member countries invited by Japan, the host nation, to attend the meeting of finance chiefs, in a rare invitation.

The other guest nations are Brazil, Comoros, India, Indonesia and South Korea.

At dialogue sessions, the invited countries spoke on such issues as cooperation on sustainable goals, quality infrastructure, supply chains, and debt issues affecting developing countries during the outreach sessions.

Mr Wong said he had a “very productive day” at the meeting, which gave him the “opportunity to reconnect with friends old and new”.

He added that international cooperation through platforms like the G-7, as well as the Group of 20 (G-20) forum for major economies, was crucial. Singapore, while not a G-20 country, is frequently invited as an observer to the forum.

Mr Wong said that it was Singapore’s honour to be invited to the G-7, with the six guest countries “sharing our views on how developed and developing countries can work together to create a better and more sustainable future for all.”

He said on Twitter that he met his South Korean counterpart, Mr Choo Kyung-ho, with whom he “discussed many new opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation”.

Mr Wong said he congratulated Mr Choo, who is South Korea’s DPM and economy and finance minister, for hosting successfully the Asian Development Bank meeting in the port city of Incheon earlier in May.

The meeting had led to a report that Asean economies will need infrastructure investment of at least US$2.8 trillion (S$3.7 trillion) from 2023 to 2030 to sustain economic growth, reduce poverty and respond to climate change.

Mr Wong also met Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, where they discussed the tie-up between India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) real-time payments system and Singapore’s PayNow facility launched in February.

“We welcome others to come on board,” he said, adding that there were “many more opportunities to collaborate on the digital economy, both bilaterally and at the G-20“.

India is the host of the G-20 forum of major economies in 2023, which holds its main summit in September.

India’s Finance Ministry said the two ministers had exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation on such issues as food security, climate change and skills development.

Ms Sitharaman highlighted the emerging role of artificial intelligence (AI), with the two ministers discussing ways to work together on AI research and quantum computing, the ministry added.