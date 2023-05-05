PM Lee and PM Kishida reaffirm excellent ties between Singapore and Japan

File photo of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a state visit to the Istana in 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Tham Yuen-C
Senior Political Correspondent
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Japanese counterpart, Mr Fumio Kishida, reaffirmed the longstanding and excellent relations between the Republic and Japan, as they met in Singapore on Friday.

Mr Kishida was in transit on his way back to Japan after a four-country Africa trip, and was hosted to lunch by PM Lee.

During their meeting, the two leaders discussed how their countries can further expand and deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest such as the economy, digitalisation, energy and sustainability, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

With Asean and Japan marking 50 years of ties this year, PM Lee and Mr Kishida welcomed the commemoration of Asean-Japan Dialogue Relations, including the Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit planned by Tokyo for December.

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments and emphasised the importance of upholding a rules-based global order and the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter, added MFA.

Mr Kishida will depart Singapore later on Friday.

