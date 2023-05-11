DPM Lawrence Wong in Niigata, Japan, for G-7 meeting of finance chiefs

NIIGATA, Japan – Singapore’s Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will attend a meeting of finance chiefs and central bank governors from the Group of Seven (G-7) bloc of wealthy industrialised democracies in Niigata, where the Republic has been invited as an observer.
The three-day meeting that starts on Thursday in the coastal city in central Japan is expected to focus on such issues as strengthening the global economy and supply chains in the wake of such shocks as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and turmoil in the financial industry.
Singapore is not a member of the G-7, nor the Group of 20 (G-20) forum of major economies. While the Republic has regularly been invited as an observer to the G-20 meetings, this marks a rare occasion where Singapore is attending the G-7.
Japan holds the presidency of the G-7 bloc this year, and the Niigata meeting comes ahead of the Leaders’ Summit in Hiroshima from May 19 to 21. Singapore will not be represented in the Hiroshima summit.
Singapore’s Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Thursday that the Niigata meeting will “discuss ways to strengthen economic and financial cooperation between emerging markets and developed economies”.
Mr Wong will be accompanied on his official visit by officials from the Ministry of Finance.
The G-7 consists of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States. The European Union is a “non-enumerated member” that cannot host or chair a summit.
Singapore is one of six observer countries invited to attend the Niigata meeting. The others are this year’s G-20 chair India, Asean chair Indonesia and African Union chair Comoros, as well as South Korea and Brazil.
Meanwhile, the countries invited to Hiroshima are Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands (which chairs the Pacific Islands Forum this year), India, Indonesia, South Korea, and Vietnam.
On the agenda of the Niigata meeting, which will be presided over by Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, are such issues as sanctions against Russia and US debt default fears.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will attend the Niigata session, with the impasse over Washington’s debt limit threatening President Joe Biden’s in-person attendance at the Hiroshima summit.
The Niigata meeting will also likely result in a proposal by the G-7 to partner the World Bank to build more resilient supply chains, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Their aim, the report said, was to help developing nations wean off their dependence on China for strategically-important technologies pertaining to clean energy and infrastructure.
The G-7 also hopes to lift emerging economies beyond the extraction of resources like rare earths, enabling them to manufacture products like electric vehicles and solar panels.
The Niigata gathering comes a month after finance chiefs and central bankers met in Washington DC, where they pledged to “support low- and middle-income countries to play bigger roles in supply chains” through providing technical support, training, and funding.
It also comes as the International Monetary Fund trimmed its 2023 global growth outlook to 2.8 per cent – down from 2.9 per cent – as it warned of financial system turmoil and persistently high inflation.
Three regional US banks – Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank – have collapsed since early March, highlighting the risks of digital bank runs. Also in March, the beleaguered Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse was acquired by its competitor UBS.
“Concerns over banks’ credit-worthiness have yet to subside since the US regional bank failure,” Mr Suzuki said this week.
“We’re watching the situation with a strong sense of alarm, as markets and economies are globally intertwined.”
Asian Development Bank Institute senior research fellow John Beirne told The Straits Times: “Since the Washington meeting, amplified uncertainty on the outlook for the global economy should galvanise greater efforts for multilateral cooperation on monetary and fiscal policies aimed at enhancing global macroeconomic and financial resilience.”
How developing economies in the so-called Global South can play a key role in driving sustainable global growth will also likely be discussed, Dr Beirne said, adding: “G-7 efforts at repairing multilateralism are enhanced by fostering a partnership approach with non G-7 countries.”
Mr Wong is expected to return to Japan later in May to headline in Tokyo the 28th Nikkei conference on the Future of Asia.