DPM Lawrence Wong in Niigata, Japan, for G-7 meeting of finance chiefs

NIIGATA, Japan – Singapore’s Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will attend a meeting of finance chiefs and central bank governors from the Group of Seven (G-7) bloc of wealthy industrialised democracies in Niigata, where the Republic has been invited as an observer.

The three-day meeting that starts on Thursday in the coastal city in central Japan is expected to focus on such issues as strengthening the global economy and supply chains in the wake of such shocks as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and turmoil in the financial industry.

Singapore is not a member of the G-7, nor the Group of 20 (G-20) forum of major economies. While the Republic has regularly been invited as an observer to the G-20 meetings, this marks a rare occasion where Singapore is attending the G-7.

Japan holds the presidency of the G-7 bloc this year, and the Niigata meeting comes ahead of the Leaders’ Summit in Hiroshima from May 19 to 21. Singapore will not be represented in the Hiroshima summit.

Singapore’s Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Thursday that the Niigata meeting will “discuss ways to strengthen economic and financial cooperation between emerging markets and developed economies”.

Mr Wong will be accompanied on his official visit by officials from the Ministry of Finance.

The G-7 consists of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States. The European Union is a “non-enumerated member” that cannot host or chair a summit.

Singapore is one of six observer countries invited to attend the Niigata meeting. The others are this year’s G-20 chair India, Asean chair Indonesia and African Union chair Comoros, as well as South Korea and Brazil.

Meanwhile, the countries invited to Hiroshima are Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands (which chairs the Pacific Islands Forum this year), India, Indonesia, South Korea, and Vietnam.

On the agenda of the Niigata meeting, which will be presided over by Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, are such issues as sanctions against Russia and US debt default fears.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will attend the Niigata session, with the impasse over Washington’s debt limit threatening President Joe Biden’s in-person attendance at the Hiroshima summit.

The Niigata meeting will also likely result in a proposal by the G-7 to partner the World Bank to build more resilient supply chains, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Their aim, the report said, was to help developing nations wean off their dependence on China for strategically-important technologies pertaining to clean energy and infrastructure.