Doctor who allegedly gave fake Covid-19 jabs asks for restrictions instead of suspension

SINGAPORE – A doctor accused of injecting patients with saline solution in place of Covid-19 vaccines has asked to be subjected to specific restrictions instead of being suspended.

Jipson Quah, 35, who is currently on an interim suspension, proposed to not treat Covid-19 patients, administer Covid-19 vaccines, update the national registry about Covid-19 matters, or conduct any form of Covid-19 tests.

The general practitioner also proposed to practise under supervision and report to a supervisor to review his work at the end of each week.

But the Singapore Medical Council (SMC)’s Interim Orders Committee (IOC) rejected the proposal and ordered his interim suspension to continue on its current terms in the latest review on Nov 21.

Quah was previously suspended by the IOC in March 2022 for 18 months, the maximum period allowed under the law.

SMC subsequently received approval from the High Court to extend the suspension by 12 months, bringing the suspension period to a total of 30 months.

His current interim suspension order is effective until Sept 22, 2024, or until the conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings, whichever ends earlier.

Interim orders are not a punishment but are conditions imposed to safeguard the public against potential harm until the case against the doctor is resolved.

Quah has been accused of falsely reporting to the Ministry of Health (MOH) that he had vaccinated certain patients against Covid-19, when in fact he had injected the 15 patients with saline solution.

He is also alleged to have uploaded the results of no fewer than 430 remote pre-event Covid-19 tests in the last two weeks of December 2021 that were not compliant with the rules at the time. This allowed the people who took the tests to attend events with invalid results.

Quah faces 17 charges of fraud by false representation and is out on $30,000 bail. If found guilty, he could be jailed for a maximum of 20 years and fined.

Arguing for a restricted and conditional registration instead of suspension, Quah said both the Attorney-General’s Chambers and MOH are unable to provide clear timelines for investigations and proceedings.

Quah said as he is not the cause of the delays, it would be unfair to penalise him with an extended suspension.

He also said his alleged offences are in relation to Covid-19 measures, and since Covid-19 has been declassified as a pandemic, there is now no threat from him to members of the public.

He has shut down all his clinics and ceased practice for 22 months, and has “lost substantial income since the beginning of the investigations”, he said in his submissions.