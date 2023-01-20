GP who allegedly gave fake Covid-19 jabs handed 7 new fraud charges; bail set at $30,000

SINGAPORE – General practitioner Jipson Quah, who has been accused of conspiring to submit fake vaccination information to the Ministry of Health (MOH) was handed seven new charges of fraud by false representation on Friday.

Quah, 34, is linked to anti-vaccine group, Healing the Divide, and was arrested in January 2022 with its founder, Iris Koh, 46.

On Friday, Quah appeared in court wearing a suit. His bail was increased to $30,000 from $20,000 and now faces a total of 17 charges. He is represented by Mr James Gomez from Edmond Pereira Law Corporation.

For his other charges, Quah allegedly helped his patients dishonestly make false representations to MOH that they were vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine when they were not.

These offences allegedly happened between October 2021 and January 2022.

As a result of Quah’s actions, his patients were considered as vaccinated and eligible for all vaccination-differentiated safe management measures.

In a grounds of decision published in April 2022, the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) said that instead of administering the Covid-19 vaccine, Quah had given them saline solution.

At least three patients paid him between $1,000 and $1,500 per dose.

In some of the charges, Koh and Quah’s clinical assistant, Thomas Chua, 40, are also mentioned. Koh allegedly referred patients to Quah.