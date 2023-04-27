Jail for Australian who conspired with doctor to fake vaccination records for himself and wife

SINGAPORE - An Australian man who conspired with a general practitioner to make fake vaccination records was jailed for 16 weeks on Thursday.

David Christopher Newton, 44, pleaded guilty to one charge of cheating, with another taken into consideration for sentencing.

Newton had not received the Covid-19 vaccine Sinopharm.

But he conspired with general practitioner Jipson Quah and the doctor’s then clinic assistant Thomas Chua Cheng Soon to unlawfully obtain certificates of vaccination against Covid-19 for Newton and his wife.

He had paid a total of $6,000 to Quah and Chua to fake the vaccination records.

Quah then injected Newton and his wife, Wonglangka Apinya, with saline solution before submitting the false records of vaccination to the National Immunisation Registry.

Apinya had thought she was being injected with the real vaccine.

Quah, 35, was arrested on Jan 21, 2022, with Chua, 41, and Iris Koh, 47, the founder of anti-vaccine group Healing the Divide.

Quah faces a total of 17 charges, while Chua faces seven charges and Koh faces nine charges.

They are accused of conspiring to cheat and submit false vaccine records to the Ministry of Health. Their cases are pending.

Quah was suspended in March 2022, and allegedly gave fake Covid-19 jabs to some 15 patients, charging them between $1,000 and $1,500.

The patients were allegedly injected with saline solution instead of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Quah then allegedly reported them as being vaccinated in the National Immunisation Registry between December 2021 and January 2022.

Quah also allegedly allowed more than 430 patients to take Covid-19 tests remotely, even though this was against the rules at the time.

The Singapore Medical Council had said he put the general public at risk, undermining confidence in the medical profession and Singapore’s Covid-19 testing capabilities.

For cheating, Newton could have been jailed for up to three years and fined.