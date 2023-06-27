Discussion to use plastic credits to battle plastic pollution still in preliminary phase: MSE

SINGAPORE - Plastic credits were mooted at United Nations talks as part of proposed ways to address global plastic pollution, but discussions on its use have so far been broad and preliminary, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE).

Similar to how companies can purchase carbon credits to offset some of their greenhouse gas emissions, plastic credits allow companies to offset their plastic footprint by investing in plastic waste collection activities or in projects that help to develop or improve plastic recycling infrastructure.

In June, representatives from more than 170 countries met in Paris to negotiate a UN treaty to end plastic pollution, which will come into effect in 2024.

The treaty will address issues such as the life cycle of plastics and promote the sustainable production and consumption of plastics.

Singapore, which has been actively participating in negotiations, noted that countries are now deciding on a list of measures that can prevent plastic from leaking into the environment, by supporting a comprehensive waste management system globally.

“Singapore’s view is that the measures selected... should effectively address plastic pollution, be practical and science-based, and be nationally determined, to comprise solutions that would be relevant and effective for each country’s unique operating context,” said a spokesman for MSE.

He did not elaborate on whether the Government will be permitting companies to use plastic credits as a way of managing their plastic waste, as part of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework, where businesses are held responsible for the sustainable end-of-life treatment of their products.

As part of the EPR scheme in Singapore, an extra 10 cents will be added to the price of bottled and canned drinks under the beverage container return scheme from April 2025, which can be refunded to consumers after they recycle them.

At least 80 per cent of plastic and metal containers will have to be collected as part of the beverage container return scheme; if not, a financial penalty will be imposed.

The National Environment Agency said in March that the scheme will ensure a clean stream of good quality plastic bottles and metal cans which can be recycled and help develop Singapore’s recycling industry.

Singapore’s plastic recycling rate has been at 6 per cent since 2022. Globally, more than 380 million tonnes of plastic is produced each year, of which only 9 per cent is recycled.

Singapore-based Plastic Credit Exchange (PCX) said in a position paper published in May that investments to the tune of US$1.2 trillion (S$1.6 trillion) will be needed by 2040 globally to develop the infrastructure needed for a circular economy – where waste is collected and reused in the production of new materials.

Finance could come in the form of plastic credits, regulatory action and multilateral development aid.

Plastic credits can help to accelerate the impact of EPR schemes, said PCX founder and chairman Nanette Medved-Po.