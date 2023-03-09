Rise in ocean plastic pollution ‘unprecedented’ since 2005

PARIS – Plastic pollution in the world’s oceans has reached “unprecedented levels” over the past 15 years, according to a new study.

Ocean plastic pollution is a persistent problem around the globe. Animals may become entangled in larger pieces of plastic like fishing nets, or ingest microplastics that eventually enter the food chain to be consumed by humans.

Research published on Wednesday found that there are an estimated 170 trillion pieces of plastic, mainly microplastics, on the surface of the world’s oceans today, much of it discarded since 2005.

“Plastic pollution in the world’s oceans during the past 15 years has reached unprecedented levels,” said the study, published in open-access journal Plos One.

The amounts were higher than previous estimates, and the study found that the rate of plastic entering the oceans could accelerate several-fold in the coming decades if left unchecked.

Researchers took plastic samples from more than 11,000 stations around the world, focusing on a 40-year period between 1979 and 2019.

They found no trends until 1990, then a fluctuation in trends between 1990 and 2005. After that, the samples skyrocket.

“We see a really rapid increase since 2005 because there is a rapid increase in production and also a limited number of policies that are controlling the release of plastic into the ocean,” contributing author Lisa Erdle said.

The sources of plastic pollution in the ocean are numerous.

Fishing gear such as nets and buoys often end up in the middle of the ocean, dumped or dropped by accident, while things like clothing, car tyres and single-use plastics often pollute nearer to the coast.

They eventually break down into microplastics, which Dr Erdle said can look like “confetti on the surface of the ocean”.

‘Flood of toxic products’

On current trends, plastic use will nearly double from 2019 across G-20 countries by 2050, reaching 451 million tonnes each year, according to the report, jointly produced by Economist Impact and The Nippon Foundation.

In 1950, only two million tonnes of plastic were produced worldwide.

Recycling, even in countries with advanced waste management systems, has done little to help the pollution problem since just a small percentage of plastics are properly recycled and much often end up in landfills instead.